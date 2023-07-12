Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

