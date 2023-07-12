Brokers Set Expectations for Washington Federal, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Trading Up 1.1 %

WAFD opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,213.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

