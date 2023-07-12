Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.