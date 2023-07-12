Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

