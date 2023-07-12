Texas Instruments Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TXN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.85. The company has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.