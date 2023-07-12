Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($77.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 0.8 %

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

