712 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $296.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

