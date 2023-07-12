Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
