PSI Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $462.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

