Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 8,070 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,432 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,998,000 after acquiring an additional 346,612 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

