Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 748 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.