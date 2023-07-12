Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.8 %

ODFL stock opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.