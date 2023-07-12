Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 4,850 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

