Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $273.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $276.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

