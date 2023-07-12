Fiera Capital Corp Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOO. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

BRP Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

