Fiera Capital Corp Sells 655,128 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,128 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Tricon Residential worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,944,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 275,443 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tricon Residential by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.