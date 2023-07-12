Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,020 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.43. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

