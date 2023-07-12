Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.88% of Veracyte worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,432 shares of company stock valued at $945,046 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

