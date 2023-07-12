Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 12,839 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.98% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Amundi boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $64,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWTX opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

