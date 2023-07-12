Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

AJG opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $220.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.