Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

