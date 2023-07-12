Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,175,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.