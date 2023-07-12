Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

