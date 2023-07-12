Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rogers Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROG. StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $163.84 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $271.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.