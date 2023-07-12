Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,459,000 after buying an additional 560,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582,094 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,389,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,248,000 after buying an additional 992,136 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

