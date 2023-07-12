Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

Amphenol stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $85.21.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

