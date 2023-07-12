Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.