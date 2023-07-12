Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 690 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

ABC stock opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,316 shares of company stock valued at $108,799,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

