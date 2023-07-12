Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

VKTX opened at $16.00 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 79,336 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,463,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,307,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,581,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 79,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,463,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,581,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,219. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.