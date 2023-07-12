Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.15

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.36. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 71,150 shares trading hands.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

