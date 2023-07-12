Teresa Briggs Sells 1,109 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

