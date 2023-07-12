Catherine M. Szyman Sells 5,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
EW opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
See Also
