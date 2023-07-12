Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 31,701 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.