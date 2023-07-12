Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 31,701 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.61.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
