Eric E. Apperson Purchases 1,201 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) insider Eric E. Apperson purchased 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $14,135.77. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,609.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.93. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 50,498 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

