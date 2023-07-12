Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $40,359.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.55). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

