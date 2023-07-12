Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 500 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $19,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

