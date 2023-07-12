Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 500 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $19,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00.
Formula One Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
