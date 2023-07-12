Stephen Quantrill Purchases 180,000 Shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Quantrill bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,460.00 ($11,640.00).

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical and clinical studies of patented technologies. Its lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.