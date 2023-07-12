Critical Survey: Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Avid Technology 10.68% -28.67% 14.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Avid Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.46 $91.95 million N/A N/A Avid Technology $417.41 million 2.89 $55.24 million $0.99 27.72

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Avid Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 3 4 4 0 2.09 Avid Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $43.86, suggesting a potential upside of 690.22%. Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About Avid Technology

(Get Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S1 and dock line audio control surface; S4 and S6 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various maintenance contracts and support services; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.