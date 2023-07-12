Head to Head Survey: Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 1.99 $9.00 million $4.12 6.28

Analyst Ratings

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WCF Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 30.05% 20.90% 1.31%

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats WCF Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

