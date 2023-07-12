Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Head-To-Head Survey

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77% HealthStream 4.37% 3.17% 2.15%

Risk and Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $760.30 million 0.02 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.02 HealthStream $270.41 million 2.66 $12.09 million $0.39 60.15

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and HealthStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyxtera Technologies and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13 HealthStream 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.82, suggesting a potential upside of 7,042.86%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than HealthStream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthStream beats Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services. The company also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, it offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, the company provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; and CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

