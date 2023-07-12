Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) versus Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) and Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Venture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 7.95 $1.26 million $0.09 119.67 Venture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Venture.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interlink Electronics and Venture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.70%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Venture.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Venture shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Venture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Venture N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Venture on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering, customization, logistics, and repair services; information system development and support services; design solutions and services; administrative and technical, and management services; and manufacturing, product design and development, engineering, and supply-chain management services. In addition, it engages in the manufacturing, fabricating, and dealing of precision plastic tools, components and sub-assemblies; design, customization, and marketing of tool-making and precision engineering solutions; manufacture of plastic injection molds and moldings with secondary processes and subassembly; manufacture of high technology products; and import and export of electronic parts, components, equipment, devices, and instruments. Further, the company wholesales computer hardware and peripheral equipment; manufactures and repairs engineering and scientific instruments; and manufactures and sells data and telecommunications products in industrial electronics industries. Venture Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Singapore.

