City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) versus German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Head to Head Analysis

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A German American Bancorp 32.48% 16.76% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A German American Bancorp $278.06 million 2.88 $81.82 million $3.18 8.52

This table compares City Bank and German American Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for City Bank and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

German American Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.86%.

Risk & Volatility

City Bank has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats City Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

