Head-To-Head Review: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) vs. VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus price target of $1.13, indicating a potential upside of 208.13%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than PubMatic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 7.02% 9.89% 4.94% VIQ Solutions -22.89% -61.42% -26.97%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $256.38 million 3.74 $28.70 million $0.31 59.52 VIQ Solutions $45.84 million 0.28 -$8.71 million ($0.34) -1.07

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PubMatic beats VIQ Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics. In addition, it offers Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace; pubmatic SSP for publishers and buyers; and connect for publishers and buyers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a comprehensive transcription creation and management platform that consolidates, accelerates, and optimizes workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations; and AccessPoint, a secure online portal that simplify court recording management, playback, and distribution. It also provides Carbon, a media-centric, and web-based platform that uses automatic speech-to-text; and Lexel, a cloud-based legal evidence management solution. In addition, the company provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

