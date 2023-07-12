Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,672.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,672.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,608 shares of company stock worth $16,055,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

