Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) PT at $42.29

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

