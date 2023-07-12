Brokerages Set Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT at $20.40

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Forvia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Forvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Forvia Price Performance

FURCF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Forvia has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

