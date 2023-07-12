Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $10.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.97. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 10,781.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after buying an additional 6,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,697 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

(Get Free Report

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.