Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $40.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Up 9.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

