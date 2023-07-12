Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $45.40

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

