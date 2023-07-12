Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $51.70

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,868 shares of company stock worth $9,418,870. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,931,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,634,000 after buying an additional 1,345,513 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,162,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.08, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

