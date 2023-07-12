Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $9.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

